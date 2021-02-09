PENN YAN — Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deb Minor has been updating the Yates County Legislature on local cases and more recently the vaccination process.
Minor, who is retiring at the end of the month, did so for the final time at Monday’s Legislature meeting. She said there were 10 new cases over the weekend and just one new case as of Monday morning.
“The number of new positive cases is going down,” she said. “That is good news and I hope it continues.”
The news on the vaccination front, however, wasn’t as good. Minor said her department has received just 700 doses since the first vaccines were approved in mid-December, getting about 100 per week.
“We continue to get small amounts coming in,” she said, noting 100 doses were due to arrive Tuesday and be given at a closed clinic later this week. “One hundred doses does not go very far in a week.”
As of Monday, Yates County had recorded 1,060 positive cases and 24 deaths, including two recent fatalities. There are 46 active cases, including five people in a hospital.
Minor said her staff has been vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination process, including educators, law enforcement, and day care workers. Next up are staff and residents in congregate homes for people with development disabilities.
Minor added that her office continues to get numerous phone calls from county residents asking how to get a vaccine.
“People are telling us it is difficult to register, especially people 65 and older who don’t have a computer,” she said. “We are also hearing the registration links for pharmacies are crashing.”
While the state is scheduling clinics in places such as Rochester, Syracuse and Potsdam, Minor said that “is not a good solution for our residents.”
The Legislature recognized Minor’s 31 years with the county public health department. She has been the department’s director since 2009 after succeeding another longtime local health director, Lauren Snyder.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said Minor created a strategic plan for the county health department, helped the department earn national accreditation, and advocated for a smoke-free county campus.
“Lauren Snyder was public health director before Deb. She did a tremendous job and Deb didn’t miss a beat when she took the job,” Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said. “Deb has done an excellent job and probably would have retired earlier if not for COVID. We will miss her terribly.”
Annmarie Flanagan will succeed Minor as the county’s public health director.
In other board matters:
• YOUTH AWARD — The Legislature recognized James “JD” Tette, a freshman at Penn Yan Academy, as a Yates County Distinguished Youth for 2020. Two more youths will be recognized later this year.
The award was established by the county Youth Bureau in 2011. Tette is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, volunteers at Keuka Comfort Care Home near Penn Yan, and was a Section V champion in cross country last fall.
• SERVICE OFFICER — The Legislature recognized Carrie Ahearn of the Yates County Veterans Service Office, who was recently named Veterans Service Officer of the Year for 2019 by the state chapter of the American Legion.