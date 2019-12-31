PENN YAN — Two veteran Yates County legislators who did not run for re-election were praised during the Legislature’s year-end meeting Monday.
Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock thanked Dr. Tim Dennis and Elden Morrison for their service. Dennis, a retired veterinarian, was on the board for 12 years including four years (2014-17) as chairman.
“Your candor will be missed,” Paddock told Dennis. “Elden was always prepared. They will both be missed.”
Dennis said among the county accomplishments he was most proud of during his tenure were starting the fiber optic ring and public transportation. He also noted some “financial ups and downs,” including a 14-percent property tax hike at one time.
“At this point, we are in the strongest financial position this county has ever seen,” he said.
Dennis, a Potter resident who has touted Yates County’s rural way of life on numerous occasions, noted that the county’s 200th anniversary is in 2023.
“It’s not too early to start planning for a big celebration,” he said.
Morrison, a Jerusalem resident who served on the board for six years, was known as a voice of dissent when it came to some expenditures. He noted that in his first election in 2013, he was voted in with fellow Jerusalem resident Gary Montgomery, who resigned in 2016 and later died.
“I learned a lot from my time on the Legislature. It was very interesting,” Morrison said. “I never met a man in my life with more integrity than Gary Montgomery. It was a great loss to Yates County when he died.”
Although Morrison often was at odds with fellow board members, Legislator Jim Multer said Morrison never wavered despite harsh criticism at times.
“You never gave up that tenacity,” Multer said. “You should be commended for that.”
In fact, Morrison — who often criticized what he considered overspending in the sheriff’s department — voted no to several resolutions Monday. One was an agreement for Village Drug in Penn Yan to provide prescription drugs, other medication and health products for jail inmates.
Morrison said he twice reached out to Sheriff Ron Spike to see about other options but did not get a response.
“He ignored me, which I thought was rude and disrespectful to myself and this Legislature,” Morrison said.
Morrison, along with Legislator Terry Button, also voted against adopting a non-union salary schedule for county employees. Morrison said the salaries should be determined by merit not a hiring date.
“This was not based on merit, which was ignored like the plague,” he said.