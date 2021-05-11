PENN YAN — One person criticized the process, but the Yates County Legislature filled a vacancy on the board by appointing the colleague who left the position less than two weeks ago.
At its Monday meeting, the all-Republican Legislature unanimously appointed Pat Killen to the District 1 seat. Killen, the former Jerusalem town supervisor who represents the towns of Italy, Jerusalem and Middlesex on the Legislature, resigned April 29.
The county Republican Committee nominated Killen for the seat while the Democratic Committee nominated K Dixon Zorovich, who previously ran for the Legislature and is on the ballot again in November.
Valerie Brechko, who is on the Democratic Committee, said the resignation was a break in service due to the state retirement system. Killen, a retired Yates County sheriff’s deputy, is running for election later this year.
“Unfortunately, there was just a veneer of choice in this resolution,” Brechko said. “This was not an open process. It was a foregone conclusion.”
In other Legislature action:
• YOUTH HUNTING — The board unanimously approved a local law lowering the age for hunting deer with a firearm or crossbow from 14 to 12. It will take effect this season.
Several people spoke in favor of the law during a public hearing. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has given counties permission to lower the age through a local law.
Hunters 12 and 13 will need to be supervised by a licensed adult hunter, 21 or older, with at least three years of hunting experience. They will also have to hunt at ground level, meaning they can’t use a tree stand.
Unless there are state or federal laws to the contrary, the younger hunters could shoot a deer with a firearm or crossbow, but not a bear.
• DISTINGUISHED YOUTH — The Legislature recognized Caiden DeMarco, a senior at Penn Yan Academy, as a Yates County Distinguished Youth for 2020. He is a member of the National Honor Society, played varsity soccer and is a 4-H team leader.
DeMarco also volunteers at the Homestead and Millie’s Pantry, and referees youth soccer. He is one of three county youth to receive the award, along with Laura Bagley and James “JD” Tette.
• COVID-19 — Annmarie Flanagan, the county’s director of public health, said more than 51 percent of county residents — age 18 and older — have at least one dose of a covid vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older this week, possibly leading to clinics at schools.
• DMV — County Clerk Lois Hall said normal operations will resume at the Department of Motor Vehicles on June 1. Since the pandemic started last year, it has been by appointment only.