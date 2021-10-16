PENN YAN — With construction expected to start later this fall on Yates County’s $14 million broadband project, county officials are urging residents to take part in a survey that is part of a state project.
The New York State Broadband Assessment project recently began gathering data on high-speed internet availability in every county. People are being asked to take a short survey at empirestatebroadband.com. The survey includes information on how residents would like to use broadband in their home or business.
“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now, and the timing of this project couldn’t be better,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said. “Our recent USDA funding has been essential for turning our vision into a reality in these times of extra tight budgets, and this additional data can be used by us to apply for more grants.”
The county project is largely being funded through a $10.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service “ReConnect” program. As of now, the grant requires a county contribution of nearly $3 million.
The project will help bring high-speed internet to more than 1,600 households, 10-plus farms, several businesses, and the Penn Yan and Dundee school systems. It is expected to improve access for an area of approximately 80 square miles in the county, with the focus on unserved or underserved areas.
Earlier this year, the county reached a multi-year agreement with internet service provider Empire Access. Based in Prattsburgh, Steuben County, the company already provides fiber optic service in portions of the county.
County officials said the need for rural broadband became apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic, since access to telehealth services, remote learning for students, and remote business operations all require access to broadband.
“Yates County keeps a running file of residents and businesses that are unserved or underserved, and hopefully with this additional data from the survey we can add to our list. I encourage our community members to take a few minutes and fill out the survey,” Flynn said. “The vision of the county Legislature is that every premise in the county has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet. The county is moving toward this vision by applying for more grant money.”
The next step for the county project is getting bids for construction, which is expected to start later this fall. Flynn said construction will be done in phases and people can track the progress at yatesconnect.org.
When the project is finished, which could take more than two years, residents and businesses will have access to fiber optic internet, phone, TV, and security services. People can expect to see mailings and communications from Empire Access as portions of the network become operational.
Also this year, the county Legislature approved a $1.06 million contract with New York Engineering Services. The firm will provide engineering construction supervision.