PENN YAN — A local advisory committee has been formed to work on Yates County’s projected $14 million high-speed internet project, which county officials said is making progress on multiple fronts.
In a press release, county Administrator Nonie Flynn said construction is likely to start next year. Earlier this year, the county was awarded a $10.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service “ReConnect” program.
The grant, which requires a match of nearly $3 million from the county, will help bring high-speed internet to homes, farms and businesses in unserved and/or underserved areas.
“This grant will help get broadband capabilities to areas of the county that currently do not have adequate speed or service,” Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said.
The advisory committee includes Flynn; legislators Tim Cutler, Leslie Church and Rick Willson; Tim Groth (the county’s IT director); county Planner Dan Long; and Marian Walrath, county specialist for projects and grants. It also includes Mike Lipari from the Finger Lakes Economic Development Council, the county’s economic development agency.
Four county residents are on the committee. They are Steve Brigham, Brian Gentry, Bob Nielsen, and Mike O’Brien.
“These Yates County residents have strong career experience in the broadband area,” Flynn said. “They are already lending a wealth of technical and business acumen to the project.”
Yates will use the grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-home broadband network capable of delivering speeds up to 1 gigabite per second. That also will be possible due to the county’s $2.8 million fiber-optic network and broadband infrastructure backbone, which has been completed.
The county worked with Southern Tier Network and ECC Technologies on the fiber-optic network, part of a regional effort in the Southern Tier to provide high-speed internet to rural areas.
The project, which Flynn called one of the largest in county history, is expected to improve internet access for an area of approximately 80 square miles of the county. That includes more than 2,800 rural households, more than 10 farms, several businesses and the Penn Yan and Dundee school systems.
Officials said there is a five-year timeline for the project. Flynn said the county is now working with a representative from the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service.