PENN YAN — Spending in the proposed 2021 Yates County budget will likely drop more than $3 million from the current year, largely due to declining revenues in the COVID-19 era.

County Administrator Nonie Flynn, who is also the county treasurer and budget officer, said spending in next year’s budget is projected at approximately $42.8 million, down about $3.3 million from this year’s $46.1 million budget.

The proposed property tax levy for next year will be $16.5 million, the same as this year. Because of the flat tax levy and a nearly 1% increase in the value of taxable property in the county, the proposed 2021 property tax rate will be $5.89 per $1,000 of assessed value, 10 cents less than the current rate.

Flynn is projecting a nearly $2.8 million drop in revenues next year compared to this year, from $28.6 million to $25.8 million. That includes an anticipated $2.1 million reduction in state aid and an expected $677,000 reduction in federal aid.

She has budgeted $12.7 million in sales tax revenue and $600,000 in occupancy tax revenue for next year, the same as this year, due to the uncertainty of the tourism economy with the pandemic.

About $440,000 in reserve funds are allocated for next year’s budget.

A budget workshop for the county Legislature was held Tuesday. A public hearing on the budget is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Legislature chambers, both in-person and by Zoom or phone.

The Legislature is expected to approve the budget after the hearing.

Flynn said the most significant reduction in spending is debt service, which is $1.3 million this year. There is none next year.

“2020 was the last year of our debt payment on the county office building and the courthouse,” she said.

There also is a projected $1.3 million decrease in highway spending, largely due to a pair of bridge projects — Williams Street in Middlesex and East Sherman Hollow Road in Jerusalem — being completed this year.

Flynn credited county department heads and their staff for what she called a professional, responsible, and transparent approach on the budget.

“Their hard work in sharing fiscal responsibility while providing essential services to the people of Yates County is great appreciated,” she said.

