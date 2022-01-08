PENN YAN — A Geneva man faces felony assault charges for a crash last summer that seriously injured two well-known members of Yates County’s Mennonite community.
In a Friday news release, Sheriff Ron Spike said William Valentin, 55, was recently indicted by a county grand jury on two counts of second-degree assault. He was arraigned Tuesday in county court.
Valentin also was indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, for damaging the buggy. He also faces traffic violation charges of failure to exercise due care in approaching a horse and following too closely.
The indictment follows a long investigation after the July 21 afternoon crash on Route 14A in Benton, just north of the village of Penn Yan and near a well-known local business, Marble’s Automotive. Police said Valentin’s Chevrolet Impala slammed into the back of a horse-drawn buggy driven by Ivan Horning, 80, of Benton.
Horning and his 79-year-old wife, Ella, were ejected. Spike said they suffered head and internal injuries, including broken bones, and both were taken by medical helicopters to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The Hornings’ horse, which survived, ran from the scene. It later was secured by a nearby farmer.
Spike said Horning was on the far right side of the road, straddling the fog line, on a part of Route 14A that has two northbound lanes as it goes up a fairly steep hill. A family member who spoke to the Times shortly after the crash said in addition to a slow-moving vehicle emblem, Ivan’s buggy had blinking lights that likely were on at the time.
The investigation included sheriff’s deputies and investigators, the department’s accident reconstruction unit, and county District Attorney Todd Casella.
According to the news release, Valentin’s vehicle hit the buggy at a “high rate of speed.” Spike and Casella declined to say how fast Valentin is accused of driving.
Valentin’s cell phone was also looked at as part of the investigation, but Spike and Casella did not say if Valentin was using it at the time of the crash.
Spike said previously that deputies ruled out intoxication or drug impairment, saying that contributing factors include driver distraction, inattention and vehicle speed.
“Over 80% of rear-end collisions with slow-moving vehicles are due to driver inattention, following too closely or reckless speed not reasonable and prudent,” Spike said in the release. “This was a powerful crash, and Mr. and Mrs. Horning were ejected, and very seriously injured destroying their buggy and injuring their horse.”
Spike said Valentin’s car had major front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Valentin was not hurt.