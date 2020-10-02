WATERLOO — Facing a long prison sentence for burglaries of Mennonite homes in Yates County, a Macedon man has confessed to Seneca County crimes but likely won’t be getting any more time behind bars.
Michael Carr, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Seneca County Court to felony counts of grand larceny for stealing more than $5,500 in merchandise from Lowe’s in Waterloo on two dates in March. Although he was arrested in Yates County last October, he was out of jail due to bail reform.
Carr recently pleaded guilty to burglary charges in Yates County. District Attorney Todd Casella said Carr, who is now in the county jail, will be sentenced later this month to 8½ years in prison followed by three years of parole.
“He also has charges similar to Seneca in Steuben, Wayne, Ontario and Chemung counties,” Casella said.
Carr is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Seneca County to 2 to 6 years in prison. However, Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said he has no objection to concurrent sentencing to the Yates County charges, meaning Carr will not do extra time for the Seneca County larcenies.
Mashewske said the Seneca County sentence includes more than $5,500 in restitution to Lowe’s.
Carr and a Rochester man, Christopher Hearn, were arrested by Yates County sheriff’s investigators last October following a long investigation into a string of burglaries at Mennonite homes in January 2019. The homes were in Benton and Potter, and Sheriff Ron Spike said the burglaries happened on a Sunday when the residents were at church.
Carr and Hearn were in the Yates County Jail on significant bail late last year, but released when the state’s bail reform measures took effect at the start of 2020. Casella later blasted the reform measures after Hearn, who was living in Dundee at the time, died of a drug overdose in February.