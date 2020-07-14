MILO — Following what Yates County’s sheriff called multiple warnings, a Himrod-area business has been cited for allegedly violating public health law over COVID-19.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Monday that Leon Hoover, the owner of Himrod Farm Supply and Hardware, was given an appearance ticket for Milo Town Court. The appearance is scheduled for July 23.
The business is on Himrod Road. Spike said the civil violation is for employees not wearing face coverings when they are within six feet of customers.
“Counseling and warnings had been issued multiple times to this business by both town code enforcement and by deputies in the past several weeks ... and complaints from citizens continued, with the latest this past weekend,” Spike said. “The matter is now in local justice court with the district attorney prosecuting.”