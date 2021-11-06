PENN YAN — Nearly four months after a fatal boating accident on Seneca Lake and near-fatal crash involving a horse-drawn buggy, both cases remain active and could be heard by a Yates County grand jury soon.
“These remain open investigations by both the Yates County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office,” Sheriff Ron Spike said Friday.
The boating accident, on July 11 near the Showboat Motel in Milo, resulted in the death of Waterloo resident Cynthia Stuck. Police said a high performance Donzi boat operated by Michael Battley of Seneca Falls made an abrupt turn, causing it to roll on its side.
Battley and several others on the boat were ejected and injured. Several people on shore swam to their rescue.
The sheriff’s office marine patrol impounded the boat.
The buggy crash, on July 21, seriously injured two well-known members of the Mennonite community — Ivan and Ella Horning. It happened on Route 14A in Benton, near Marble’s Automotive.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the buggy, 55-year-old William Valentin of Geneva, was charged with failing to exercise due care in approaching a horse and following too closely.
At the time, Spike said Valentin’s cell phone was being looked at as part of the investigation and his officers have discussed the case with District Attorney Todd Casella for consideration of criminal negligence assault by a vehicle charges.
Spike said deputies ruled out intoxication or drug impairment, saying contributing factors include driver distraction, inattention and vehicle speed.
“Both of these incidents are not closed,” Spike said Friday, adding that deputies and investigators are working with Casella regarding evidentiary conclusions and possible grand jury consideration. “These cases are both serious incidents, and some matters require the results of forensic evidence for fair and just decisions going forward within the criminal justice system or not.”
Casella did not respond to an email from the Times about presenting one or both cases to a grand jury.