PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook sentenced a Himrod man Tuesday to more than a decade behind bars for sexually abusing children.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Robert Christensen Jr., 56, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual act (class B felony) and first-degree sexual abuse (class D felony). He pleaded guilty to those charges earlier this year.
Christensen will be on parole for 20 years after he is released from prison. He also will be a registered sex offender, and Cook signed an order of protection barring Christensen from having any contact with the victims for eight years after he is released is prison.
Christensen was first arrested by the sheriff’s office in May 2018, when he was accused of engaging in sexual contact with juveniles under the age of 11. Two months later, he was charged with subjecting a juvenile female to sexual contact.
Around the same time, Christensen was charged with numerous child pornography counts. Christensen was sentenced to a year in the county jail in that case.
Casella said before Tuesday’s sentencing, there was a sex offender hearing for Christensen on the child porn charges. He was found to be a Level 3 offender.
Christensen is being held in the Yates County Jail until he is transferred to a state correctional facility.