PENN YAN — The Yates Community Center has released a rendering of its proposed 45,000-square-foot event complex. The facility will feature multi-purpose artificial turf and two hard courts, along with an elevated walking track.
The $6 million project will allow the community center to offer year-round programming such as fitness classes, sports tournaments, pickleball, clubs/leagues, birthday parties, and community events and fairs.
The complex will be next to the current fitness center at 467 N. Main St. It’s expected to be open by the end of this year.
Those interested in helping toward construction costs can donate by going to www.yatescc.org and clicking the “donate” button, or by writing a check to “Yates Community Center” and mailing it to 467 N. Main Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Add “Event Complex” to the memo line.