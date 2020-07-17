PENN YAN — Yates County could be following in the footsteps of neighboring Ontario and Seneca counties when it comes to finances.
Following a July 27 public hearing, the county Legislature is expected to vote on a proposed local law that would make the elected county treasurer a part-time position and see the Legislature appoint a full-time finance director. If approved by the Legislature, the proposal would be subject to a public referendum on Nov. 3.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn, who also is the full-time county treasurer, recommended the change. She does not plan to seek reelection as treasurer in 2021 when her current four-year term is up but hopes to stay on as county administrator, an appointed position.
“In my last seven years in that position (treasurer), and looking at county and state operations, I believe now is an appropriate time for the Legislature to consider the change,” Flynn said. “The county is increasingly being required to administer programs that are either unfunded or not adequately funded by state and federal governments. Such mandates, together with the revenue constraints of the county, require the best financial administration possible.”
The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. People can attend at the Legislature chambers or by computer or phone.
Veteran Legislator Jim Multer expressed reservations at Monday’s Legislature meeting, when a resolution to have the public hearing was approved.
“I will vote for the public hearing, but I do see some issues with this,” said Multer, who indicated he will say more at the hearing.
If approved by the Legislature and in the referendum, the finance director would begin Jan. 1, 2022 for a two-year term. Flynn said the treasurer, even in a part-time capacity, would still be the county’s chief fiscal officer and have access to all records in the finance office.
Flynn noted that Ontario County has had a finance director since 2003 and Seneca County since 2016. Both counties still have treasurers, with Ontario County’s being full-time and Seneca County’s part-time.
Flynn said the county treasurer’s main responsibility is collection and enforcement of taxes, including property, sales and occupancy taxes. That includes foreclosures on properties, with Flynn saying Yates County has few by comparison to Ontario.
“Yates County’s budget is now more than $46 million, and we cannot run the risk of having an elected person in the position that does not have a financial background,” she said. “This proposal will not dilute the power of the voter, because we will still have an elected official that will have full access to all of the financial records. There will be transparency.”