PENN YAN — With the Yates County Legislature at odds over hiring a new county administrator, the person who has the job now will delay a planned retirement.
At their Monday meeting, legislators voted 10-4 to appoint Jessica Mullins to a temporary county administrator assistant position, starting May 1. Bonnie Percy, Terry Button, Carlie Chilson, and Mark Morris voted against the measure.
“We are so split with a decision on a county administrator,” said Percy, who has backed starting a new administrator search. “There is a split on this board and it’s getting worse, and neither side wants to give in.”
Mullins is the county’s finance director. She will work with Administrator Nonie Flynn, who planned to retire at the end of May.
In an email to the Times after the meeting, Flynn — she also is the county’s budget officer — said she will work into the summer to get Mullins up to speed and train her on the budget process.
The Legislature postponed a decision last month to hire a new administrator after Button moved to hire Scott Schrader, the assistant city manager in Walled Lake, Mich. Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church expressed dismay at Button’s move, which appeared to take some legislators by surprise. The board approved postponing Button’s motion by an 8-3 margin, with several legislators absent.
Bill Holgate said the resolution to appoint Mullins is similar to one Flynn proposed last year; legislators did not vote on Flynn’s measure at that time.
“This resolution takes care of the issues in front of us now,” he said. “We can get a very capable person working with our county administrator moving forward. This will be a lost opportunity if we don’t approve this.”
In other Legislature action:
• DIRECTOR — The board unanimously appointed Alyssa Palmer as the new director of county probation. She succeeds longtime Director Sharon Dawes, who has retired.
• HONORED — The board recognized Sgt. Derek Blumbergs as the sheriff’s department’s officer of the year for 2022. Blumbergs, who retired recently after a 27-year career with the sheriff’s office, was nominated by Sheriff Ron Spike an honored during a recent event by Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355 of Penn Yan.
Blumbergs, a Penn Yan Academy and Finger Lakes Community College graduate, began his career in 1996 as a part-time corrections officers and part of the sheriff’s office marine patrol. He became a road patrol deputy in 1999 and was promoted to sergeant in 2008.
• YOUTH — Madaline “Maddy” Smith, a senior at Penn Yan Academy, was named a Distinguished Youth Award winner. The award is given several times per year by the county Youth Board to students in Penn Yan and Dundee schools.
Smith is a member of the National Honor Society and an active member of PYA’s Future Farmers of America chapter. County officials said she also volunteers for many community projects and events.
• HIKES — The Legislature unanimously passed a resolution asking Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Public Service Commission to deny rate hike requests from New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric until billing errors are addressed.
“I know of a person who got a $5,000 bill and have heard of other insane errors in billing. It’s incompetence,” Legislator Pat Killen said. “They should not be rewarded with higher rates, but I bet the state will approve them anyway.”