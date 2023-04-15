PENN YAN — With spring weather here, Yates County Public Health is warning people about wild animals that could have rabies.
Officials said animals most likely to carry rabies are raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes. They offer the following tips:
• Vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock against rabies.
• If wildlife that acts sick get into your yard, bring your family and pets inside and let the animal wander away. If the animal stays and is threatening, notify Yates County animal control through the sheriff’s office at 315-536-4438.
• If a wild animal bites a person or pet, contact public health at 315-536-5160. Public health may need to test an animal to determine if it has rabies.
• If you find a bat in a room with a person or pet who was left alone, or if you wake up to find a bat, try to catch the bat and call public health.
Public health said to keep your family safe avoid contact with wildlife, keep your pet(s) rabies vaccine up to date, and report exposure to wild or stray animals to public health or the sheriff’s office.
Public health offers free rabies vaccine clinics during the year. The next is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. June 3 at the Penn Yan fireman’s field on Hicks Street.
People can also see the public health website at yatescountypublichealth.org.