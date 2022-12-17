BENTON — Three area businesses hosted a "Salute to Veterans" fundraiser over the Veterans Day weekend.
The event raised funds to support initiatives in Yates County, including the Veterans Transportation Network. The VTN provides rides for veterans to and from medical appointments.
Relative Risk Brewing Co. donated $2 for each pint sold, while Bravery Wines (Martini Vineyards) donated at least $2 to the Yellow Ribbon fund for each bottle of wine sold. The fund supports injured service members and their families.
Kashong Glen Vineyards bought a beer for the first 100 veterans at the event.
To learn more about the Veterans Transportation Network, call the Yates County Veterans Service Agency at 315-536-5196 or email veterans@yatescounty.org.