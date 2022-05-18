PENN YAN — Yates County has joined the growing list of municipalities helping drivers save money at the pumps in the current era of high gas prices.
At a special meeting Monday, the county Legislature — by a 10-2 margin — approved a measure to cut its portion of the sales tax on fuel.
Legislators Dan Banach and Terry Button voted no, while legislators Bonnie Percy and Rick Willson were absent.
“The savings to our residents should be significant,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said.
Earlier this year, the state suspended its excise tax and sales tax on gas — both are 8 cents per gallon — effective June 1. Flynn said because the pump price includes all taxes, consumers should see an automatic reduction of 16 cents per gallon from the state measure alone.
Flynn added that Yates County is capping its 4% sales tax at $2 per gallon, resulting in additional savings of 8 cents per gallon on any amount over $2 per gallon.
The state cap runs through Dec. 31. The county cap expires Jan. 2, 2023.