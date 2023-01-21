PENN YAN — Another well-known Yates County official will be retiring at the end of the year.
In a press release, county Clerk Lois Hall said Friday she will not seek a third four-year term and retire in December. She has worked in the clerk’s office for 20 years, including 12 with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the people of Yates County over these years,” Hall said. “I have certainly enjoyed meeting so many people and assisting them in the DMV office and the clerk’s office.”
Longtime Sheriff Ron Spike announced earlier this month he will not seek a ninth term. Elections for sheriff and clerk will be held in November.
Hall, a Penn Yan Academy graduate and lifelong county resident, began her career in 1974 at a local automotive dealership, Jolley Chevrolet. She began working for Community Bank in 1995.
She started her county career in 2003, and was first elected clerk in 2015, succeeding Julie Betts. Hall was reelected in 2019.
During her time as clerk, Hall said she began an electronic filing system with the courts and electronic recording of land records. She added that her offices were kept open using a skeleton crew during the covid pandemic, processing only that allowed by the state.
“Customer service has always been my No. 1 priority,” she said. “I was most happy to play a role in the addition of much-needed security in the county office building.”
Hall credited her staff for their work and support.
“I have also made many friends in my time here, which means so much to me,” she said. “I am looking forward to changing my priorities (after retirement), spending time with my grandchildren and having more free time.”