PENN YAN — Two men who sold a large amount of methamphetamine in the village will be doing a combined 15 years behind bars.
Robert Grimaldi, 44, of Penn Yan, was sentenced Tuesday by Yates County Judge Jason Cook to 10 years in prison. Grimaldi pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of a controlled substance, a class A felony.
Allen Petersen, 40, of Geneva, was sentenced to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the same charge.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Grimaldi and Petersen were arrested by Penn Yan police last summer as part of a related drug investigation. They sold meth to an agent of the police department, with the Yates County sheriff’s office, Ontario County sheriff’s office and Geneva Police Department assisting on the case.
In other court action Tuesday:
• John Williams III, 41, of Albany, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for a guilty plea to second-degree attempted criminal mischief. Casella said the prison time will run concurrent to sentences Williams received in Albany County.
Williams was arrested last November by Penn Yan police after he stole a truck from a parking lot in the village and drove through a nearby field, causing extensive damage to crops and damaging the truck.
Police said Williams, who was injured during the incident, was found by an Ontario County sheriff’s deputy at a business in Geneva and taken to Geneva General Hospital. He fled from the hospital but eventually was arrested in Albany on unrelated charges.
Police added that Williams tried to steal a vehicle in Penn Yan on another occasion.
Casella said Williams was wanted on nearly a dozen felony charges in the Albany area at the time of his local arrest, with none of those offenses eligible for bail.
“Bail reform at its best,” Casella said.
• Pablo Bacon, 23, of Penn Yan, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison followed by five years of parole after admitting he violated the terms of his probation. Bacon was sentenced to probation last year on a rape conviction.