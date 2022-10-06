PENN YAN — A local man who possessed more than 14,000 images and videos of child pornography has been sentenced to prison.
In Yates County Court Tuesday, Judge Jason Cook sentenced Michael Thompson to 4-12 years in prison. Thompson previously pleaded guilty to several counts of obscenity, possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, and promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child.
Thompson, 35, was arrested by state police and indicted on 23 counts of child pornography by a county grand jury.
In other county court cases:
• Travis Fassett, 32, of Corning, was sentenced to 33 days in jail and five years’ probation after pleading guilty to grand larceny.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Fassett wrote two checks to buy a vehicle at a local dealership, but both checks bounced after he had the vehicle.
• Anthony Curione, 51, of Elmira, was found guilty after a stipulated facts trial on misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree attempted rape.
Curione was arrested by Penn Yan police in January 2021. He was accused of subjecting two people to unwanted physical/sexual contact, including a child younger than 16.
Casella said Curione is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20 to consecutive one-year terms in the county jail.