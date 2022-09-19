Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT... For the following areas... Lake Ontario from Irondequoit Bay to Oswego... At 1149 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 nm north of Ontario On The Lake to 6 nm south of Ontario Beach, moving east at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Ontario Beach, Sodus Bay, Irondequoit Bay, Ontario On The Lake, Fair Haven and Oswego. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS