PENN YAN — The New York State Sheriffs’ Association has reaccredited the court security division of the Yates County sheriff’s office.
In a news release, Sheriff Ron Spike noted the division was first accredited in 2007. The most recent accreditation lasts through 2027.
Peter Kehoe, executive director of the state association, issued the certification during a brief ceremony at the Yates County Courthouse.
Spike said the court security division was scrutinized by three assessors. They examined operations, training and policies for professional standards, and best practices.
Spike added that Yates is one of only nine counties in the state to achieve accreditation in court security operational standards. Those standards cover all aspects of court security operations, including:
• Personnel selection, hiring, promoting and training.
• Prisoner transport, custody, movement and holding.
• High-risk trial planning; firearms and weapons assignment.
• Chain of command; courtroom prisoner security.
• Courtroom assignments; special assignments.
• Radio communications.
• Video camera operations.
• Emergency medical response.
• Special equipment.
• Court facility physical security standards.
• Emergency response planning.
• Court facility entry weapons screening standards.
“It is my belief that accreditation is a progressive and contemporary way of helping public safety agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance,” Spike said in the release. “It requires that policies are written to meet contemporary standards, and in this case the office of court administration requirements and a contract we have with them for court security services.”