The Yates County Democratic Committee is hosting nine meetings to discuss the upcoming Democratic presidential primary in New York state.
Discussion of each candidate is planned. There will be handouts, including sample ballots; links to candidate information; and a list of important voting dates.
Although only Democrats can vote in the April 28 primary, everyone is welcome to participate in the meetings.
In case of inclement weather, visit YatesDems.org to see about possible postponements.
The schedule:
• March 16 — Rushville Village Hall, 1 Main St., 7-8 p.m.
• March 19 — Yates County Democratic Committee headquarters, 9 Main St., Penn Yan, 1-2 p.m.
• March 19 — Middlesex Town Hall, 1216 Route 245, 7-8 p.m.
• March 23 — Jerusalem Town Hall, 3816 Italy Hill Road, Branchport, 7-8 p.m.
• March 24 — Italy Town Hall, 6060 Italy Valley Road, 7-8 p.m.
• March 25 — Yates County Democratic Committee headquarters, 9 Main St., Penn Yan, 7-8 p.m.
• March 26 — Barrington Town Hall, 4424 Bath Road, Penn Yan, 7-8 p.m.
• March 30 — Torrey Town Hall, 56 Geneva St., Dresden, 7-8 p.m.
• April 1 — Our Town RoCKS, 12 Main St., Dundee, 7-8 p.m.