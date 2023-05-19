PENN YAN — A Dundee man who sold drugs in Yates County is heading to prison.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Aaron Richardson was sentenced Tuesday in county court to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance. Richardson will be on parole for three years after his release.
Richardson, 32, was arrested by the sheriff’s office following an investigation into drug sales in the county.
Casella said a co-defendant in the case, Christine Derr of Starkey, also pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to five years of probation and time in the sheriff’s weekend assistance program.
In other court action:
• Corey Steger, 31, of Dundee, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years’ probation after pleading guilty to a felony count of criminal mischief. Casella said Steger caused significant damage to a house he was renting, with the damage estimated at more than $30,000. State Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook also ordered Steger to pay restitution.
• Wesley Cole, 45, of Rushville, was arraigned on a 17-count grand jury indictment. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office earlier this month on felony weapons charges and other alleged crimes. Cook remanded Cole to the county jail in lieu of $12,000 bail, $24,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond.