PENN YAN — Yates County residents who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer get a phone call from the state Department of Health virtual call center or Yates County Public Health.
That’s because case investigations have ended.
“We have been in a pandemic response for over 2 1/2 years and are now shifting back to focusing on cluster monitoring and surveillance vs. individual cases,” said Sara Christensen, the county’s director of public health. “Guidance on how to properly isolate if you have tested positive for Covid-19 has been consistent and in place for many months now. This information can be found on our website and social media pages.”
People who test positive are expected to follow isolation guidelines. They do not need to report their results to Yates County Public Health, but should contact their healthcare provider and ask about antiviral therapies.
Those in need of isolation or quarantine paperwork for New York State Paid Family Leave Covid-19 can access self-service orders and forms at yatescountypublichealth.org.
Public health officials said people who test positive should:
• Stay home and isolate for five days, starting with the first day of symptom onset, or if no symptoms from the day of the covid test.
• Contact your healthcare provider about antiviral treatment that may be available to help prevent severe illness. Treatment works best when you receive it as soon as possible after becoming sick.
• Notify your contacts of exposure. Include the people who live in your home, those you may have visited, school/work, or anyone providing in-home services.
• If your symptoms do not improve or worsen, call your healthcare provider. If it’s a medical emergency, call 911.
• If you have no symptoms or symptoms are resolving at the end of the fifth day, isolation can end. You must be able to wear a well-fitted mask around others for five more days. If you can’t wear a mask or are moderately to severely immunocompromised, you need to stay in isolation for five more days (total of 10 days).
• You will be responsible to print your isolation order and release letter if you need one for your employer. See yatescountypublichealth.org for documents. This is an official order and can be used for the New York State Paid Family Leave Covid-19.
Although case investigations and contact tracing have ended, public health officials said the basics of staying home as a positive case or close contact have remained the same. People who are sick should stay home and arrange for necessary testing.
People are also urged to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask. People with questions can call the county public health office a (315) 536-5160 or see the website.