PENN YAN — The Yates County Veterans Service Agency will host a flag-raising ceremony to honor Vietnam War veterans at 10 a.m. March 29 at the flagpoles near the county building.
“We are holding this ceremony to honor our Vietnam veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as March 29 marks the 50th anniversary of when the last 2,500 American combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam,” explained Doug Gibbs, the county’s director of veteran services. “We invite all Vietnam veterans to attend as this ceremony is in their honor.”
At its February meeting, the county Legislature approved a resolution proclaiming March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day in the county.
The Honor Guard from Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355 of Penn Yan will present the colors, followed by brief remarks from Gibbs and county Legislator Carlie Chilson. Gibbs will then read the proclamation before the Vietnam War Veterans Commemorative flag is raised by a Vietnam veteran. A bugler will play “Taps” to conclude the ceremony.
All veterans and the public are invited.