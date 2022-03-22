PENN YAN — Three recreation projects totaling nearly $50,000 will get funding from the Yates County Legislature.
At Thursday’s meeting, the Legislature approved $25,000 to upgrade the tennis/pickleball courts in Dresden, $12,747 for improved Seneca Lake beach access at Torrey’s town park, and $10,649 for a disc golf project at Fulkerson Winery in Starkey.
The money will come from the Legislature’s Natural and Recreational Resources Protection Fund. That fund gets a portion of the county’s share of occupancy tax revenue, which comes from hotels and other businesses that have lodging.
“Since the funding began in 2019, Yates County has awarded $338,000 to 11 different parties in the county,” Flynn said. “Yates County has also awarded more than $3 million to 24 parties since 2012 through its Tourism Advisory Council, which also is funded with occupancy tax revenue.”
In other Legislature matters:
• VIETNAM VETERANS DAY — The board approved a resolution proclaiming March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day in the county. To mark the occasion, county officials will attend a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of the county office building.
The last 2,500 American combat troops were pulled out of Vietnam on March 29, 1973. More than 1,948 Yates County residents served in the military during the war.
• PLANNING BOARD — Five members were reappointed to the county Planning Board: Jamie Sisson (Jerusalem), Edward Carman (Middlesex), Chandra Gilman (Rushville), Paul Danielson (Barrington), Steve Hullings (Benton), and Larry Strickland (at-large).