PENN YAN — Yates County has been awarded a $10,000 grant through the state’s Clean Energy Communities program.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the points-based grant will fund local clean energy projects, reduce the county’s carbon footprint, and increase sustainability efforts.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant and are grateful for the support of the Clean Energy Communities program, NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority), and the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council,” Flynn said. “This grant will help us continue our efforts toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for Yates County without an additional burden on our local taxpayers.”
Flynn said the clean energy program started in 2016, and Yates is only the fifth county in the state to earn a points-based grant.
“This achievement is a testament to the county’s ongoing commitment to clean energy practices,” she said.
The grant will be used to buy two charging units for electric vehicles. They will be placed at the county highway facility in Benton Center.
Flynn noted that the county received a $5,000 grant in 2019 when it received NYSERDA designation of a Clean Energy Community. That grant was used to purchase two EV charging stations and a horse shelter, working in cooperation with the Penn Yan Public Library.
The county Planning Department and Buildings and Grounds Department worked together to accumulate points through a number of high-impact action items including clean energy upgrades, benchmark reporting of energy usage, and county-hosted trainings on renewable energy topics.
For more information on the Clean Energy Communities program, see nyserda.ny.gov/cec.