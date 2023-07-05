MILO — The Yates County sheriff’s office is looking into an alleged incident Tuesday night when a Mennonite girl said she was grabbed by a stranger but got away.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on McElwee Road. The girl told deputies she was riding her bicycle alone when a man driving a dark-colored van stopped, got out of the vehicle, and grabbed her arm. The girl broke away and ran to a nearby house, where she called 911.
Spike said deputies searched the area but could not find the vehicle or suspect, who was described as a white male in his mid-30s wearing black shorts and a gray hat.
Anyone with information is urged to call or text 911 or the sheriff’s office crime tip line at 315-536-5558.