PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office is having an open house Monday for people interested in becoming a correction officer at the county jail.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the event will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.
“Correction officers are a critical piece of the county’s public safety team by ensuring the health and well-being of incarcerated individuals,” Spike said in a news release. “Employees in this title have to provide care and custody to incarcerated persons at the county jail. On assignment they may be transporting individuals in custody of the sheriff to court or health-related appearances.”
People interested in pursuing the career must meet minimum qualifications, including a high school diploma or equivalency diploma. They must apply for an exam through their local civil service agency, then take an online exam and complete an online questionnaire by Jan. 15.
The exam requires candidates to provide information about their training and experience. Candidates should be prepared to provide information about their education and employment history, and accurately respond to questions.
“The Yates County personnel office is pleased to offer the correction officer exam in an online format. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to enter public service to start their career with their sheriff’s office,” said Kerry Brennan, the county’s personnel officer. “Working for our county not only offers the chance to serve the greater public, but also provides the opportunity to work with dedicated public servants in addition to the great health benefits and compensation packages. I encourage all interested to take this online exam.”
Spike said the starting salary for a county correction officer is $48,235 and $50,149 after one year. He added that the salary for 2023 is in negotiation.
“Correction officers complete a basic training course following appointment and have the opportunity to gain status as a New York state peace officer,” Spike said. “The position also includes benefits including paid leave, health benefits, and retirement plans.”
Those interested can go to yatescounty.org/203/personnel for more information.