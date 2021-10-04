PENN YAN — The Yates County STOP DWI program held its fall victim impact panel Sept. 27 in the county office building auditorium, with Covid-19 protocols in place.
County Sheriff Ron Spike, who chairs the panel task force, said the county has two panels each year and has conducted more than 25 over the years.
“Our mission is to have driving under the influence by alcohol or drug offenders understand the human factor of victimization that impaired driving can cause others affected by a related crash and how lives, families and friends are forever altered by not thinking and making a bad choice to drink or take illegal drugs and then drive a motor vehicle,” Spike said.
All courts in the county, when sentencing impaired driving offenders, make attending the panel a condition of the sentence. That is required by state traffic laws.
Thirty-three court-ordered offenders were part of the fall program, as well as local officials and several guests. The evening’s panel speaker was Marianne Angelillo, a married mother of four from Skaneateles.
Angelillo talk, “Sharing My Stones,” was about her 17-year-old son, Matthew, who was killed in a 2004 crash involving a drunk driver. Spike said Angelillo has turned her grief into a campaign of awareness for parents and teens to prevent similar tragedies.
Angelillo has been recognized by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and has been the recipient of the STOP-DWI Community Involvement Award.
“Marianne’s family victimization is very compelling, and those in attendance certainly realized how her life and family was forever impacted by someone not thinking and driving drunk,” Spike said.
“If we can change behaviors and attitudes then good choices will replace bad ones, for if not the consequences can be deadly,” added Linda Wright, coordinator of the victim impact panel.