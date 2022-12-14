PENN YAN — The Yates County STOP-DWI program held its latest drunk/impaired driving victim impact panel Nov. 30 in the county office building auditorium.
Sheriff Ron Spike, who chairs the panel’s task force, said the mission is for offenders to understand the human factor impaired driving can have on victims. All convicted offenders are required to attend a panel by way of a court order.
Twenty-two offenders attended the panel, along with several guests, including three county legislators. Offenders underwent breath testing by sheriff’s deputies, court security, and Penn Yan police officers.
County probation officers, probation office Director Sharon Dawes and Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham also attended. The event was organized by Linda Wright, panel coordinator.
Court Security Officer Derek Christensen oversaw the audiovisual presentation. Spike was emcee, emphasizing during opening remarks that the legalization of marijuana does not make it legal to drive drugged or stoned.
“Driving while one’s ability is impaired by marijuana or drugs remains illegal in the state,” he said.
The evening’s first speaker was Brandi Sears, director of the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency’s Penn Yan treatment center. She discussed the agency’s services and counseling.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella talked about making bad choices and the legal consequences.
The evening’s featured speaker was Marianne Angelillo, a mother of four from Skaneateles. Her story, called “Sharing My Stones,” was about losing her 17-year-old son to an impaired-driving crash in 2004. Spike said Angelillo has turned her grief into a campaign of awareness for parents and teens in an effort to prevent similar tragedies.
She is recognized by the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee and has been the recipient of the STOP-DWI Community Involvement Award.
“Marianne’s family victimization is very compelling,” Spike said. “Those in attendance certainly realized how her life and family was forever impacted by someone not thinking and then driving intoxicated.”
Following the event, offenders completed an evaluation form and received a certificate of attendance that will go to the court system.
“If we make good choices instead of bad ones, the consequences won’t be deadly,” Wright said.