PENN YAN — Yates County is adding an employee to its information technology department, although some legislators opposed the move.
The issue was debated at Monday’s Legislature meeting. The resolution calls for Tim Groth, the county’s director of information technology, to create and fill a computer technical specialist trainee position. The cost would range from $47,645 to $74,770, depending on benefits and health insurance.
Legislator Rick Willson moved to postpone the vote.
“I think this should be discussed at budget time,” he said.
Several legislators agreed.
“We should wait until budget time,” Terry Button said. “It’s not that far away.”
“We have been spending a lot of money lately,” Carlie Chilson added. “We need to look closely at our finances.”
However, Willson’s motion did not have enough support to pass.
Legislator Ed Bronson said Groth’s workload has increased “dramatically,” mainly due to cybersecurity, and he has less time to devote to the day-to-day operations. Legislator Tim Cutler added the likely new employee is nearing the end of an internship in the county IT department, and could get a job elsewhere if not hired now.
“I don’t want to miss this window of opportunity,” Cutler said.
Willson, Chilson, and Button voted against creating and filling the position.
In other Legislature matters:
• BICENTENNIAL — Legislators commended county Sheriff Ron Spike for his work during the recent bicentennial celebrations. The village of Penn Yan’s celebration on Saturday included the burial of a time capsule, the unveiling of a monument in the courtyard, a parade, and fireworks.
Spike, who is retiring at the end of the year after more than 30 years as sheriff, has been the grand marshal at village events in Dresden, Dundee, and Penn Yan. He will do the same during Rushville’s celebration Aug. 26.
Legislators also praised the Penn Yan Lions Club — Spike is a member — for its work, as well as other county residents who have helped make the bicentennial celebrations a success.
• PLANNING BOARD — David Adam was appointed to represent the town of Middlesex on the county Planning Board. His term will run until August 2026.