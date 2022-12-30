PENN YAN — Calling corrections officers the “unsung heroes of law enforcement,” a state official was at Thursday’s Yates County Legislature meeting to discuss the county jail earning accreditation status for the third time.
“This is a significant achievement,” said Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association. “Accreditation is not something just handed out to those who ask for it.”
Kehoe and Sheriff Ron Spike said accreditation is earned by meeting or exceeding numerous standards set by the state in several areas of law enforcement including police operations, corrections, court security, 911 dispatch, and civil division. To earn jail accreditation, the facility and its personnel had to meet more than 160 components.
“Only half the county jails in the state have achieved accreditation,” Kehoe noted, adding that Yates is fully accredited in all divisions. “It’s something Yates County should be proud of.”
Kehoe and Spike pointed to the work of Lt. Jared Bailey (chief corrections officer), Lt. Chad Gridley, Sgt. Daniel Davis, and Officer David Head for spearheading the accreditation effort. Spike added that the county jail, which is nearly 50 years old, has “many challenges” compared to more modern facilities.
“The first time we were accredited in the jail was 10 years ago and it’s been a non-stop journey since then,” Spike said. “It’s a very high liability area and the job of a corrections officer can be a dangerous one at times. I am very proud of all our staff and this accreditation will provide morale for our officers. The best asset the jail has is the men and women who work there — doing a job that very few people seek.”
In other Legislature matters:
• TERRORISM PREVENTION — With three dissenting votes, the board approved adopting a domestic terrorism prevention plan. The plan is in response to an executive order earlier this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul after the racially motivated mass fatality shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo.
The Legislature accepted a $172,000 state grant earlier this year to come up with a local domestic terrorism prevention program. The plan was developed by Spike with help from a Rochester agency that specializes in threat assessment and management.
All counties are getting grants to develop plans to prevent domestic terrorism. As he did at previous meetings, county resident Jack Prendergast criticized the program Thursday — claiming the county will be funding the plan years from now.
“You just wait. People will be asked to start reporting on their neighbors. This is an invasion of privacy,” Prendergast said. “This is Judas money. The state is not going to fund this time after time after time.”
Legislators Carlie Chilson, Mark Morris and Terry Button voted against the resolution. They did the same when it came to the grant in September.
Chilson questioned the terms “targeted violence” and “domestic terrorism” in the resolution.
“People have been called domestic terrorists who are not,” she said. “I think this needs to be more defined.”