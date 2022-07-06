PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook is running for a new seat in the 7th Judicial District of state Supreme Court.
Cook announced his candidacy Tuesday in a news release. The district covers Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties.
“I’m running for state Supreme Court justice to bring my decades of hands-on experience in our region’s courtrooms to work for the people of this great state,” Cook said in the release. “Those who appear in the courtroom deserve a judge who is fair and impartial to all regardless of background. I am committed to performing the duties of state Supreme Court justice with independence and impartiality for all parties.”
Cook is running on the Republican and Conservative lines in the November election. The seat was created by legislation Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law recently.
“I’ve known Jason Cook since he was a young man and cannot state strongly enough that he is a man of incredible character, judgment and honor,” said John Prendergast, chairman of the Yates County Republican Committee. “He has done an exceptional job as Yates County judge and will make an excellent state Supreme Court justice.”
“Judge Jason Cook is known throughout our region as a person of high integrity and exceptional character,” added Trisha Turner, chair of the Ontario County Republican Committee and vice chair for upstate New York in the state Republican Committee. “I’m proud to enthusiastically support his candidacy for New York state Supreme Court justice in the 2022 election.”
Cook, 51, was elected Yates County judge in 2016. He presides over felony criminal cases, family court, surrogate court and drug treatment court, as well as serving as the pistol permit licensing officer.
He was appointed acting state Supreme Court justice in 2019, presiding over civil matters including matrimonial cases, guardianship applications, land and contract disputes, and personal-injury cases. Last year, he was appointed supervising judge for town and village courts in Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties.
Cook was Yates County’s district attorney from 2010-13 and was an assistant district attorney in Yates, Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler counties earlier in his career. He worked in private legal practice for the firm of Davidson & O’Mara, and was an adjunct instructor at Keuka College.
A graduate of Ithaca College and Dickinson Law School, Cook lives in Milo. His family has lived in the county for at least five generations and still runs a large beef cattle farm near Penn Yan.
Cook is active in the Penn Yan Lions Club, New York State Farm Bureau and the United Methodist Church, where he serves as a liturgist.
The general election will be Nov. 8. An existing seat for state Supreme Court justice in the 7th Judicial District will also be on the ballot; Monroe County Judge Jim Vazzana already has announced his Republican and Conservative candidacy for that seat.
“The chairs of all eight Republican committees within the 7th Judicial District agree that Jason Cook is an excellent candidate for state Supreme Court,” said David Dunning, interim chairman for the Monroe County Republican Committee. “He knows the law, knows our region, and has the experience and temperament to handle the complex cases that come before a state Supreme Court justice.”