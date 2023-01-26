PENN YAN — While some Yates County legislators expressed concern about the potential cost, they are moving ahead with plans for a project at the current highway department whose price tag could exceed $26 million.
County Highway Superintendent Doug Rapalee detailed the latest figures during a special Legislature meeting Wednesday. The project would include a new building off Route 14A in the hamlet of Benton Center to house the highway department and office of emergency services; the latter is now at the public safety building/sheriff’s office in Penn Yan.
Rapalee said contrary to previous media reports, the county public health department — it’s now headquartered in the county office building in Penn Yan — will not have offices in the new building. However, he said there will be space in the building for public health clinics, including vaccinations.
County officials are working with C&S Engineering. Rapalee added that Watchdog Building Partners, a construction management company, is involved too.
“Watchdog will reach out to prospective contractors,” he said.
Rapalee said the current highway facility, a hodgepodge of buildings that date to the 1950s and ’60s, is in poor shape and doesn’t meet the needs of today’s bigger highway equipment. In addition to the new building, the project calls for a new fuel facility, a bigger building for road salt storage, and demolition of some current buildings. Other buildings will be rehabilitated.
While the highway department currently encompasses 7.6 acres, the county is looking to buy three nearby parcels — they total about five acres — for the project. That will result in training space for area fire departments and emergency medical services, and a new septic system.
The estimated cost of the project is approximately $26.3 million. Rapalee said bids will be sought in six areas: site work, demolition and abatement, construction, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical.
“With today’s (construction) climate it’s hard to say, but my hope is that those numbers are conservative and the bids come under that number,” he said. “I think we have everything covered. We just need to put this out for bid.”
The Legislature approved a resolution to do that. The only dissenting vote came from Legislator Jesse Jayne, who took issue with the projected $4 million cost for site work.
“Why can’t we do that with our (highway) employees? Other towns do it,” said Jayne, adding that he went to a recent Barrington meeting and those in attendance were against the project. “I know we are capable of doing this work ourselves. I can’t support sending this out to bid as it stands.”
“This is not just moving dirt,” Rapalee countered, saying site work includes installing pipes, septic, and electrical conduits. “This is a major contract, and we have our normal highway work to do.
“It would be a huge liability for us to take on site work. My recommendation is that we don’t do the site work with county forces.”
“This is a good time to put this project out to bid,” Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church said. “This project has been discussed for several years. It’s not new.”
“We could sit here and argue forever,” Jayne replied. “All I am saying is that it’s a lot of money and people are not happy about it.”
Other legislators, including Carlie Chilson, noted initial estimates on the project were in the $12 million range.
“We appreciate all the hard work you have done ... but the community is definitely concerned with the cost,” Chilson told Rapalee. “Is there any way these numbers can be cut?”
“I think there is a misconception that this project is just for the highway department. It’s not,” Rapalee answered. “Our current buildings are in disrepair, and this new building is desperately needed on the highway side ... but this is not just a highway facility. I see it as a multi-purpose, shared-services facility. To cut anything out of this project will be a detriment to the project as a whole.”
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said while she previously believed the county would have to borrow about $5 million for the project, there’s a chance it can be done without bonding. She said $12.6 million in building reserve funds can be used, as well as $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. Flynn added that $3 million in this year’s county budget is earmarked for the project, and 2022 sales tax revenue came in at close to $22 million — $7 million more than expected.
“Some of that could be used for the project,” she said. “I think this is a good use of our money.”
While other legislators admitted that the $26 million price tag seems steep, they believe soliciting bids at this time is the right move. Some also noted that the $12 million figure Chilson mentioned is based on discussions from 2019.
“This is not an unreasonable project,” Legislator Ed Bronson said. “We have the money to do it and this is the time to do it.”
“I think we should move forward on this,” added Legislator Rick Willson, who said the numbers concerned him. “If it comes back at $32 million or something like that, we can say no at that time.”
“We can talk hypotheticals all day long,” Legislator Dan Banach said. “The only way we are going to know how much this will cost is to get some bids — get the numbers.”