PENN YAN — Despite some opposition, the Yates County Legislature has authorized spending hundreds of thousands of additional dollars on engineering services for the county’s broadband project.
The issue was debated at Monday’s Legislature meeting. The resolution approves paying $419,044 to New York Engineering Services, on top of a $1.05 million contract with the company that was approved by the Legislature in 2021.
According to language in the latest resolution, the length of the project for “fiber to premises” was undercounted in the first engineering design. The original contract was to engineer and construct 205 miles of fiber to homes; the mileage has since increased to 300 miles.
The county is expected to pay the increased cost with a recent supplemental grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant of $3.2 million is in addition to $10.4 million in funding that came several years ago through the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service “ReConnect” program.
The project will provide high-speed internet access to approximately 1,650 unserved or underserved households and businesses in the county. The project’s expected completion date is now early 2027.
Legislators Rick Willson, Carlie Chilson, Mark Morris, and Terry Button voted against the new contract with New York Engineering Services. Legislator Jesse Jayne abstained.
“There is no way I can support this,” Willson said. “We need a lot more information on what is being provided and at what cost it is being provided.”
“There is way too much information that is not available,” Button added.
In other Legislature matters:
• MENTAL HEALTH GRANT — With one dissenting vote, the Legislature approved a contract with the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene. Nearly $320,000 in grant funding will go to community agencies approved the state Office of Mental Health.
Chilson, who has been critical of Finger Lakes Health’s decision to end psychiatric care at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, cast the lone no vote. While she acknowledged the grant funding could be a good thing, she expressed reservations.
“There is a strong possibility this will open things up to special-interest groups with their viewpoints in our communities and their political agendas,” she said.
Button abstained on the vote.
“I think we need more discussion and clarification on this,” he said.
• EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION — The Legislature thanked Richard “Rick” Ayers, who has retired after more than 35 years with the county Soil & Water Conservation District.
“Rick was very dedicated to water quality here and improving the quality of life for Yates County residents,” said Larry Lewis, chairman of the Soil & Water Conservation Board.
The Legislature also approved a resolution of appreciation for Marian Walrath, who is stepping down as project manager for the broadband project. County Planner Jeff Ayers will take on that role.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn noted that Walrath came out of retirement to become project manager and oversee the two large grants the county received from the USDA.