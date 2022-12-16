PENN YAN — Yates County officials are taking more steps to get a county-operated ambulance service up and running by next year.
At Monday’s Legislature meeting, the board unanimously backed two resolutions with the goal of starting the service by June.
The first measure: approval to place orders on large items, including three ambulances, cardiac monitors, and safes for storing controlled substances. The estimated cost is approximately $630,000.
The second resolution creates a new position of emergency medical services operations manager. The salary range will be approximately $76,000 to $100,000, depending on fringe benefits and health insurance. That person would be in charge of recruiting personnel and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the ambulance service.
Brian Winslow, the county’s fire coordinator and director of emergency services, said the operations manager will be hired through his office and the county personnel office following Civil Service rules.
Last month, the Legislature approved applying to the state Emergency Medical Services Council for a certificate of need for the ambulance service. It will include advanced life support.
Winslow and Ryan Bailey, the county’s emergency services coordinator, have been working since then to get the ambulance service ready if the certificate of need is granted. That could take several months.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn and Winslow said the service would augment the existing system in the county, including work by the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Middlesex Valley Volunteer Ambulance, and Naples Ambulance; the latter is based in Ontario County but serves the Yates County town of Italy.
“We are very happy to get this off the ground,” Flynn said. “Brian and Ryan have done a lot of work to get us to this point. It’s important to note that this will supplement our existing services, with no intention of replacing them.”
Winslow said the Dundee Fire Department has ambulance service, but only basic life support.
“With the calls we are receiving, we see the need to expand ALS in our county, especially since we are so far out from a trauma center,” he said.
Winslow and Bailey are working on an implementation plan that will go to the Legislature, likely early next year. That will include hiring employees.
In other Legislature business:
• FUEL FACILITY — With three no votes, the board approved awarding a bid for $1.6 million to LaValley Brothers Construction in Wolcott for a new fuel facility at the county highway department in Benton Center. It was the lone bid.
Legislators Rick Willson, Carlie Chilson, and Mark Morris voted against the expenditure. They questioned the higher-than-expected cost and if the project is needed at this time.
Doug Rapalee, the county’s highway superintendent, said a new fuel facility will be required as part of the proposed project for a new building that would house the highway department, office of emergency services, and public health. That project, which also includes other work at the Benton Center site, could cost up to $25 million and be several years away.
Rapalee said the current fuel tanks are where the new building is proposed to be built.
“We did separate the fuel island project from the building project to get this work completed sooner,” he said. “I recommended to the Legislature to proceed with the fuel facility project based on the age of the existing tanks that were installed in 1987, according to the records we have.”
County officials said they reached out to other potential contractors for the fuel project, but were told they are involved with other projects. Willson said that could change, as could the cost for construction material.
“I’ve been dealing with bids for 50 years,” he said. “It’s been my experience that when someone gets good and starving for work, they will bid.”
While other legislators noted the cost, they said the new fuel facility needs to be done sooner than later.
“It’s my experience that costs never go down, Legislator Dan Banach remarked.