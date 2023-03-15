PENN YAN — With one legislator claiming it would punish many residents, the Yates County Legislature has come out against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal that would remove fossil fuel use in buildings as part of an effort to battle climate change.
The Legislature unanimously passed a resolution of opposition to the proposal at its meeting Monday. Hochul’s all-electric building legislation generally follows the state Climate Action Council’s plan finalized in December that is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. Building electrification is a key component of that plan.
The resolution passed by the Legislature claims the cost to convert a house to all-electric will range from $20,000 to $50,000 per household and would not include any backup system in the event of a power outage.
“I have strong concerns about this push by the state. It seems to be punishing people who can’t afford to retrofit their homes,” Legislature Pat Killen said. “It’s unreasonable to expect people who use available fuels that are cost effective and functional to change their homes. The needs in this part of the state are different than other parts.”
Legislator Carlie Chilson noted the subject came up at a recent meeting of the New York Association of Counties, which she and other county legislators attended.
“I asked the NYSAC committee how people are going to afford this and was told, ‘There will be incentives,’” Chilson said. “People between the ages of 65-80 can’t be expected to retrofit their homes for this more expensive technology.”
According to language in the resolution, Hochul’s proposed ban on fossil fuels in buildings would have a “devastating” effect on restaurants, businesses, and manufacturing facilities if they have convert to all-electric.
Legislator Terry Button said the area dairy industry, especially large-scale operations, could be impacted by Hochul’s proposal if it’s enacted.
“These people haven’t thought about the effect on our agricultural community,” he said.
In other Legislature matters from Monday:
• SPECIAL MEETING — The Legislature will meet in special session at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The board is expected to enter executive session to discuss matters leading to a possible appointment.
County officials are expected to appoint a successor to county Administrator Nonie Flynn soon. Flynn is retiring at the end of May; the Legislature, as part of its succession planning, previously approved hiring a new administrator to work with Flynn until she retires.