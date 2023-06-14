PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature has approved a $1.2 million project that will result in natural gas powering the new highway department/emergency services building in Benton Center.
The approval did not come without some dissension.
The project was debated at Monday’s board meeting when Legislator Bill Holgate proposed tabling the measure. There was a public information meeting on the subject last month, including two options for natural gas service to the new building.
The first option, and the one eventually approved Monday, is to run the gas main from Pre-Emption Road along Havens Corners Road — a county road — to Benton Center. The second option was to run the main from Stape Road along Route 14A to Benton Center.
“I know there have been talks about which way to go, but I don’t think there has been a thorough discussion,” Holgate said, noting state officials are trying to get away from using fossil fuels. “Is geothermal not a good option? What about heat pumps or electric, possibly solar?”
Holgate’s move was met with opposition. While the work is separate from the approximately $26 million construction project at the current highway department, legislators indicated that holding up the gas line project would delay the overall work.
“We have plenty of information on this,” Legislator Pat Killen said. “Kicking it down the road seems like a waste of our time.”
“There has been a lot of conversation on this, and our highway superintendent and other experts have weighed in. Electric will not do the job,” Legislator Carlie Chilson said. “This option has been recognized by the experts as the best option. Let’s listen to the experts. To stop this project will be an injustice.”
Holgate countered by saying the agreement with New York State Electric & Gas is for 20 years.
“That is a long time to count on natural gas being a great source of energy,” he said.
Chilson asked Doug Rapalee, the highway superintendent, to address the Legislature. He noted that the current highway building is fueled by propane.
“Not one person in this room has a crystal ball. Natural gas is the best way to go now,” he said. “This gas line will save the county in the long run. Propane is cheap now, but who knows for how long?”
Holgate was the only legislator who backed tabling the vote.
The project later was approved by an 8-3 margin, with Holgate joined in opposition by fellow legislators Dick Harper and Doug Paddock. Jesse Jayne abstained. Dan Banach and Rick Willson were not at the meeting.
Harper, a Benton Town Board member, thought the Route 14A option was better and the gas line could be used by businesses along the highway. He conceded that it was a more expensive option — by several hundred thousand dollars — but disputed there could be right-of-way issues because the line would run along a state highway.
“I don’t think that will be an issue,” Harper said.
“This appears to be a good deal for those along Havens Corners Road and is a great deal for NYSEG,” Paddock said. “It’s not a good deal for Yates County.”