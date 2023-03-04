PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature is getting behind three projects — two seeking federal funding, along with a trolley business that could include stops in the county.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the Legislature approved a letter of support for the Yates Community Center fieldhouse project. The Legislature already has allocated $2 million toward it.
The fieldhouse will be the second part of a multi-phased project at the community center off North Main Street. The first phase saw completion of outdoor facilities to include a basketball/pickleball court and playground, and a pavilion expected to be finished this year.
The fieldhouse, which will be near the current fitness center and used for indoor sports and events, is projected to cost approximately $5 million. It will include two hardcourts, a large turf field, and walking track.
Steve Griffin, the county’s economic developer, previously said those involved in the project are working with local businesses and contractors to provide product and work at cost.
While local fundraising efforts continue, community center officials are applying for federal funding that county officials said would “push them across the finish line.”
The Legislature also approved a letter of support for the Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, which is requesting $2.25 million in federal funding for a $3 million building project. The agency has raised $750,000.
Founded in 1919, the alliance is recognized as one of the longest-standing regional destination marketing organizations in the United States. It serves the 9,000 square-mile, 14-county Finger Lakes region and has been based for decades in a building on Lake Street in Penn Yan, near Red Jacket Park.
The new building would provide office space for the alliance, an interpretive center, community meeting/educational space, an opportunity for other organizations to have a larger presence in the region with exhibits, and staff space for a potential National Heritage Area.
The Legislature also approved a statement of support for Lakeside Trolley, a new business based in Watkins Glen. It would potentially include stops at several locations in Yates County.
Griffin referred questions about Lakeside Trolley to owner Katrina Gonsorick. She did not respond to an email and phone call Friday seeking more details on the project.