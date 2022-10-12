PENN YAN — The biggest piece of a $2.2 million project at the Yates Community Center has yet to begin, but parts of the project are either complete or will be soon.
The Yates County Legislature, at its monthly meeting Tuesday, heard an update from county Economic Developer Steve Griffin and Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating owner Brian Cunningham.
Griffin reported the community center has its first full-time executive director, former Keuka College executive Jill Bird. Center officials are talking with potential community partners, including Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health and Keuka College, about collaborative programs.
Last fall, center officials unveiled plans for the capital project off North Main Street in Penn Yan. It includes a fieldhouse near the current fitness center for indoors sports and events, and outdoor facilities to include a basketball/pickleball court, pavilion, and playground.
Cunningham said the court and playground have been completed, and the pavilion likely will be done next spring. He added that a construction committee for the fieldhouse, including business owners and local contractors, has been formed.
The project has been approved for a $500,000 matching grant from the state Parks and Recreation office. The board also has a community center building fund and pledges from local businesses, along with an ongoing public fundraising campaign.
Community center officials said about 2,000 people were using the facilities as of last year, but by building a fieldhouse that number could be 10,000 or more.
“We need to push this $2 million investment through,” Cunningham said. “This project is very much needed in our community.”
In other Legislature matters:
• OPPOSITION — The board unanimously approved a resolution opposing state laws that legislators claim restrict Second Amendment rights.
Benton resident Jack Prendergast, chairman of the county Shooters’ Committee on Political Education chapter, urged legislators to pass the resolution.
“These are despicable laws,” Prendergast said of the state legislation. “This is the Second Amendment we are talking about. Your job is to keep government away from firearm owners.”
Yates joins several other counties that have passed similar resolutions.
“This is something I believe is necessary,” Legislator Carlie Chilson said of the resolution.
Earlier in the day, legislators had their annual meeting with state Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, both of whom represent the county. Gun legislation was one topic of discussion.
• APPOINTMENTS — The Legislature reappointed Bob Brechko, longtime Democratic commissioner of the county Board of Elections, through December 2024, and reappointed Steve Fulkerson of Starkey, Caryl Sutterby of Dundee and Jamie Landcastle of Rushville to the county Planning Board.