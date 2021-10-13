PENN YAN — As the Yates County Public Health Department deals with a Covid-19 resurgence, its continuing efforts are not going unnoticed.
At its meeting Tuesday, the county Legislature recognized local health employees during a short ceremony.
“Public health has been through a lot over the last 19 months,” Chairman Doug Paddock said.
“You have been the face of Yates County during this difficult time,” Legislator Leslie Church added.
The Legislature heard a coronavirus update from Sarah Christensen, deputy director of public health. She said it’s been nearly two years of work since late 2019, when public health officials from every county began taking part in Covid-related teleconferences with state Department of Health officials.
“We are a very well-oiled machine now,” she said. “We have received tremendous community support and have a great team at public health.”
Christensen said the county recorded 33 new cases over the holiday weekend, 23 among people who weren’t vaccinated. Nine people who are vaccinated tested positive; the other positive case is a child too young to be vaccinated.
Christensen added that the new cases bring the county total to 1,618. There have been 25 deaths. The public health department is doing weekly vaccine clinics at the former Gordmans store in the Lake Street Plaza, but Christensen said they usually draw just a handful of people per week.
The department is doing a clinic Friday at Penn Yan Academy and one later this month at Penn Yan Middle School for eligible students. A clinic at Dundee Central School could be held later this month or early next month.
“You have been the backbone of the community in our darkest hour,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn told public health staff.
In other Legislature matters:
• GREENIDGE — With one abstention, the board passed a resolution supporting Greenidge Generation and urging the state Department of Environmental Conservation to renew the company’s air permits. The vote was unanimous.
Those permits are the subject of two public hearings Wednesday. The Legislature cited the economic impact of Greenidge and its plans to expand its bitcoin mining operation.
Legislator Rick Willson, who does surveying work for Greenidge, abstained from the vote.
• SETTLEMENT — The Legislature approved the settlement of a lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Letitia James against the manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid crisis.
Flynn said previously the county is expected to get about $420,000 to $795,000 over 10-18 years.