PENN YAN — Yates County has a new director of public health.
Dr. Douglas Sinclair was appointed unanimously at Monday’s Legislature meeting. He worked previously as an emergency medical physician at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, which is part of Finger Lakes Health.
“I am honored by the opportunity to serve with the Yates County public health team and look forward to strengthening our programs and partnerships over time,” said Sinclair, who began last week.
Sinclair succeeds Sara Christensen, who asked to return to her previous position as deputy director. Christensen has been with the department for 18 years.
“Serving as the director the past two years throughout the pandemic response was an honor, even through the demands and challenges it brought to our department,” Christensen said. “As I refocus my priorities on my family and raising our two children and being more fully present, I look forward to working with Doug and our great public health team as we continue to improve the health of our community.”
“Sara has done an excellent job for the county, serving through the beginning of the pandemic and we appreciate her continuing with our public health department,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said. “We welcome Dr. Sinclair as our new director of public health and I have no doubt he will pick up where Sara left off and not miss a beat. We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Sinclair’s qualifications willing to take on the position and are sure we have made an excellent selection.”
Sinclair, an upstate New York native, has more than 12 years of healthcare and public health experience. He started his career as a public health practitioner in Atlanta, Ga. He earned a master’s degree in public health in 2002 and his medical degree in 2008.
Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church said the search for a public health director began last November. An interview committee made up of legislators and county management personnel made the recommendation to appoint Sinclair.
“Yates County is fortunate to have Dr. Sinclair accept the position for director of public health,” Church said. “He is more than capable of taking on the role to promote optimal health for all people in our community with integrity, compassion, and commitment to excellence.”
Sinclair’s appointment carries a six-year term, per state public health law.