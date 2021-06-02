PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature has signed off on some changes — and higher costs — for the district attorney’s office.
During a special meeting Friday, the Legislature approved increasing the salary for the first assistant DA and changing another assistant DA position from part time to full time. District Attorney Todd Casella asked for both.
Casella noted his first assistant, Alyxandra Stanczak, is leaving soon for a job in Ontario County with significantly higher pay. He said Yates County’s current pay for first assistant DA — he did not disclose that salary — is the second lowest in the state.
Casella wants the new salary range to be $85,000 to $115,000, depending on experience and qualifications, with the estimated cost to fill the position — with fringe benefits — to be between $128,000 and $165,000.
The Legislature also approved increasing another DA position to full time. That is now filled in a part-time capacity by Mike Tantillo. Casella, who called Tantillo a “prosecutor beyond measure” who does the work of two full-time attorneys, said the former Ontario County DA will retire for good at the end of this year.
The new full-time position will have a salary range of $55,000 to $65,000, with the cost — including fringe benefits — to be between $89,800 and $102,400.