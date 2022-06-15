PENN YAN — After some controversy and criticism, the Yates County Legislature has approved new district lines.
At Monday’s meeting, legislators overwhelmingly approved a local law that sets those lines. Dan Banach cast the only no vote. Doug Paddock abstained.
Banach, who lives in the village of Penn Yan, previously said he was opposed to district lines that would see a small part of the village go from District III (town of Milo) to District I (towns of Jerusalem, Italy and Middlesex); that portion overlaps with Jerusalem.
Paddock chaired an ad hoc committee that generated numerous options for redistricting including the addition of a legislator and/or switching to a weighted voting system. Some legislators criticized the plan, leading Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church to appoint another committee. That committee, chaired by Legislator Jesse Jayne, created a plan that gained more support from the board.
Due to the 2020 Census and population shifts, the state is mandating that counties redraw district lines.
Under the law, more than 500 residents will have their district changed from District II — the towns of Benton, Potter and Torrey — to District III. Those affected will be people living in the town of Benton where it overlaps with Penn Yan.
The law also moves close to 300 people from District III to District IV (the towns of Barrington and Starkey). That would include some people who live in the hamlet of Himrod, which is in the town of Milo.
In other matters:
• DEPARTMENT CHANGE — The Legislature unanimously approved a local law creating the Department of Emergency Services. The law changes the name and scope of the county Office of Emergency Management, which is led by Director/Fire Coordinator Brian Winslow.