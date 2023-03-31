Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&