PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature has postponed a decision to hire a new county administrator after one member put the subject up for a vote — a move the Legislature chairwoman called disappointing.
The issue was discussed during a special Legislature meeting March 16. Terry Button made a motion to hire Scott Schrader as the county administrator and budget officer, effective June 1, at the same salary as current Administrator Nonie Flynn, who is also the budget officer.
Button’s motion seemed to catch some legislators by surprise, as there was a long pause after Legislator Rick Willson seconded the motion.
“I am a little disappointed in how this came to the floor without sufficient discussion,” Legislature Chair Leslie Church said. “We didn’t finish our previous discussion held at our last meeting, but if your intent is to push this through we can vote now.”
Church said she wanted the discussion and vote to be with all 14 legislators present. Dan Banach and Jesse Jayne were not at the March 16 meeting, while Bill Holgate, who was out of town, attended via Zoom.
“We seem to be rushing this thing,” Holgate said. “I wasn’t expecting to see a vote today.”
Flynn, who has been county administrator since 2018, announced last year she will be retiring at the end of May. Schrader is the assistant city manager in Walled Lake, Mich.
“Personally, I think we should do another search so we are on the same page,” Bonnie Percy said.
Doug Paddock suggested the board either postpone the vote or do it now.
“I’d rather see the vote one way or the other,” Button said.
Mark Morris eventually made a motion to postpone the vote. It passed by an 8-3 margin. Percy, Dick Harper, Willson, Church, Pat Killen, Tim Cutler, Ed Bronson, and Morris voted yes, while Button, Carlie Chilson, and Paddock were opposed.
In other Legislature matters:
• LABOR AGREEMENT — By an 8-3 vote, the Legislature voted against ratifying a tentative labor agreement with the union representing corrections officers at the county jail. The agreement would run from Jan. 1 of this year to the end of 2025.
Legislators discussed the issue briefly in open session before going behind closed doors. Some legislators indicated a sticking point is officers getting paid 3½ times their hourly salary when they work a major holiday, and that the contract should go back for more negotiations.
After the executive session, legislators voted on the resolution without further discussion. Button, Willson, and Church voted to ratify the contract, while Percy, Harper, Killen, Cutler, Bronson, Chilson, Morris, and Paddock were opposed.