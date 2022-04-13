PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature will stay a 14-member body.
Legislators rejected a proposal to add a 15th legislative seat to the board Monday, but agreed to redraw the four legislative district lines to have them all contain as close to an equal number of people as possible.
The board agenda included a proposed motion asking the county attorney to create a local law adjusting the boundaries of the four legislative districts to create 15 legislative seats, one more than the current 14 seats. The Legislature’s government operations committee, headed by Edward Bronson, and an ad hoc reapportionment and redistricting committee examined alternatives in light of the 2020 Census.
The motion called for the local law to be on the agenda for the May 2 government operations committee agenda. However, that resolution was withdrawn and rewritten, although it still called for 15 legislators. That failed to get the required eight votes.
What resulted was another resolution to keep the 14 legislative seats, but redraw the district boundaries “so that each legislator represents the same number of voters in each of the four districts.” That was approved.
Legislature Chair Leslie Church then appointed a new ad hoc committee to draft a recommendation on what those boundaries would be for the government operations committee to consider.
Since 1972, the Yates County Legislature has consisted of four districts, split among the county’s nine towns. The 14 legislators serve two-year terms.
District 1 contains the towns of Italy, Middlesex and Jerusalem. It is represented by four legislators.
District 2 comprises the towns of Benton, Potter and Torrey and has three legislators.
District 3 includes the town of Milo and has four legislators.
District 4 contains the towns of Barrington and Starkey. It has three legislators.