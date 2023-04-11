PENN YAN — While there was plenty of discussion, the Yates County Legislature overwhelmingly approved a project with an approximate price tag of $26 million.
At their monthly meeting Monday, legislators signed off on numerous contracts related to a capital project at the county highway department site in the hamlet of Benton Center. The centerpiece of the plan is a new building off Route 14A to house the highway department and emergency services office.
The emergency services office is now at the public safety building in Penn Yan. The new facility would include space for public health clinics, including vaccinations, although the public health offices would remain at the county office building in Penn Yan.
The only legislator to vote against most of the contracts was Jesse Jayne of Barrington. He took issue previously with the projected $4 million cost for site work. However, Jayne did commend highway Superintendent Doug Rapalee and others for their work in presenting an overall plan.
“I have said this many times: I said no from the very first site plan,” Jayne said. “We have the equipment, manpower, and the time to do some of this work. We are spending $27 million on what is basically a pole barn. It doesn’t make any sense.
“I know this project is needed, but there has to be a better way.”
Rapalee previously said site work includes installing pipes, septic, and electrical conduits — areas in which his employees do not have expertise. Rapalee also noted taking on that work would keep his crews from performing normal highway duties.
Legislators Terry Button and Carlie Chilson joined Jayne in voting against the site work contract.
Most legislators said despite the high price tag, the project needs to be done.
“I regretfully will vote to approve,” said Legislator Mark Morris, who also praised Rapalee for his work. “I am concerned about the total cost, but it’s the best we can do.”
Rapalee said the current highway facility, a hodgepodge of buildings that date to the 1950s and ’60s, is in poor shape and doesn’t meet the needs of today’s bigger highway equipment. In addition to the new building, the project calls for a new fuel facility, a bigger building for road salt storage, and demolition of some current buildings. Other buildings will be rehabilitated.
Jayne elicited a few chuckles from fellow legislators when he voted for the demolition and abatement contract, which will cost roughly $325,000.
“That one needs to be done,” Jayne said.
Words were exchanged, though, before legislators voted on a resolution to provide natural gas service to the new highway building instead of using propane. Legislator Doug Paddock asked to postpone that decision, citing the possible $1.7 million cost. Paddock said he wanted to wait until a public meeting on the topic, since some Benton business owners and residents could tap into the gas line, a move that might decrease the county’s cost.
“The way this resolution is written is the most expensive option,” Paddock said. “I’ve heard this Legislature delay decisions for far less money.”
Legislator Terry Button criticized Paddock, the former Legislature chairman.
“Mr. Paddock, I think this is a lousy way to do business,” Button said. “You are a coward for the way this came about. You don’t own this county.”
That comment drew a rebuke from Chairwoman Leslie Church.
“That’s enough, Terry,” she said. “This is disheartening.”
In the end, Paddock’s move to postpone the natural gas vote failed and the resolution was approved.
“I think calling people out and calling people names doesn’t do us any good,” Legislator Dan Banach said. “Let’s just get this project done.”