Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... High pressure will continue to support dry and mild conditions across the region. Early morning cloudiness will giveway to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. West to southwest winds will average 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Drying fuels and low relative humidity values of 30 to 40 percent will maintain elevated fire weather concerns. A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th.