PENN YAN — After several meetings and considerable debate, it appears the Yates County Legislature is generally in agreement on how new legislative districts should look.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Legislature’s government operations committee approved a proposal by a second ad hoc committee that worked on the issue. The full Legislature will take up the subject at its May 9 meeting, and is expected to schedule a public hearing since redrawing district lines requires a local law.
Due to the 2020 Census and population shifts, the state is mandating that counties redraw district lines. That was last done in 2012, based on the 2010 Census.
The issue has not been without controversy in Yates County.
An original ad hoc committee, which was chaired by former Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock, came up with several possible options and maps, including the addition of a legislator and/or switching to a weighted voting system. Those ideas were not supported by the majority of legislators. That led to the formation of a second ad hoc committee chaired by Legislator Jesse Jayne, who is new to the board and volunteered to lead the committee.
“Maybe this just needed a new set of eyes to come up with a map we can agree on,” Jayne said Tuesday.
Under the most recent proposal, 552 citizens will be moved from District II — the towns of Benton, Potter and Torrey — to District III, which currently is the entire town of Milo. Those affected will be people living in the town of Benton where it overlaps with the village of Penn Yan.
The proposal also would see 291 citizens moved from District III to District IV (the towns of Barrington and Starkey). That would include some people who live in the hamlet of Himrod, which is in Milo.
County officials said the map worked off the previous ad hoc committee’s map under a 14-member Legislature, and made minor changes in an attempt to reduce the amount of people affected from moving district boundaries.
“This proposal appears to have the minimum impact on the towns,” Legislator Rick Willson said, noting 455 fewer residents will be affected from the previous committee’s plan.
District I (towns of Italy, Middlesex and Jerusalem) will remain the same under the proposal.
Less of Himrod was moved into District IV from District III than in the previous map. County Attorney Scott Falvey said the new map should “pass muster” by state officials.
Legislator Ed Bronson, who chairs the government operations committee and expressed frustration at the previous consternation, thanked Jayne for his work.
While some legislators alluded to some “hard feelings” over the first committee’s effort, Legislator Mark Morris said the revised map used about 90% of the previous committee’s work.
“I think the original committee did good work,” Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church added. “Jesse pulled it all together.”