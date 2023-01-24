PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature will meet Wednesday for more discussions on a project with a potential price tag of $25 million.
The special session will start at 10 a.m. in the legislative chambers. The main topic will be the updated/proposed budget for a new building that would house the highway department, office of emergency services, and public health department.
Legislators got their first in-depth look at the plan last summer. If approved, it would be one of the most expensive projects in the county’s history.
The building would be off Route 14A in the hamlet of Benton Center, where the highway department is now.
County Highway Superintendent Doug Rapalee said the current highway facility, a hodgepodge of buildings that date to the 1950s and ’60s, is in poor shape and doesn’t meet the needs of today’s bigger highway equipment.
The county is working with C&S Engineering, which has offices in Rochester and Syracuse, on the project. It would include the main building for the three departments, a new highway fueling facility, a bigger building for road salt storage, and demolition of some current buildings. Other buildings will be rehabilitated.
Last month, the Legislature awarded a bid of $1.6 million to LaValley Brothers Construction of Wolcott for the fuel facility. It was the lone bid.
Legislators Rick Willson, Carlie Chilson, and Mark Morris voted against the expenditure. They questioned the higher-than-expected cost and if the project is needed at this time.
Rapalee said the new fuel facility is required as part of the overall project, as the current fuel tanks are where the new building is proposed to be built. While other legislators noted the cost, they said the new fuel facility needs to happen sooner rather than later.
While the highway department currently encompasses 7.6 acres, the county is looking to buy three nearby parcels — they total about five acres — for the project. That will result in training space for area fire departments and emergency medical services, and a new septic system.
County officials targeted groundbreaking for the project this spring. If the project stays on schedule it could be complete by December 2024.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the county could have approximately $17 million to $20 million available in building reserve funds and other sources. The county would likely have to borrow (bond) for the remainder of the cost.
While county officials said the figures on the Benton Center project are preliminary, Flynn said the only capital project in the county believed to be more expensive was the courthouse on Liberty Street. That project, which included work at the county office building, came in just shy of $30 million about 20 years ago.
In addition to in-person attendance, Wednesday’s meeting can be accessed online at bit.ly/3H4TvGP or by phone at 1-646-931-3860.